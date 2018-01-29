Search warrant in Prince Edward County results in charges

By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – A 54-year-old man has been charged after a search warrant was executed on a home on Bethel Road in Sophiasburgh last Wednesday.

Police seized several firearms, a large amount of marijuana and other evidence of drug trafficking from the home, according to the Prince Edward County detachment of the OPP.

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized was $100,000.

Charges against the man include possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearms-related offences.

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

