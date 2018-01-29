Local

Kingston woman among those named to Order of Ontario

  • January 29, 2018 at 2:55 pm

By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – Dorothy Cotton of Kingston is one of 23 honourees to be appointed to the Order of Ontario.

The order recognizes people whose exceptional achievements have made a lasting impression on the province.

Cotton, a psychologist and mental-health advocate, is one of Canada’s leading experts in policing and mental health, according to the announcement Monday from the provincial government.

Her work has helped change the way that police interact with those experiencing mental-health crises, the announcement said.

