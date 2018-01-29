91X Newscast: Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, noon

BELLEVILLE — Leah Den Hartogh brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: the serious accident on Airport Parkway which resulted in one fatality, traffic disruptions in Picton and a local Belleville man arrested for prowling.
Top Stories
