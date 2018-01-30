Bell pledges one million for student mental health

by Mike Fleming

BELLEVILLE – Bell Let’s Talk and the Rossy Family Foundation announced Monday that they would make a joint-pledge of one million dollars towards a better standard for post-secondary students’ mental health.

The initiative will be headed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada. The organization says it will work with students and faculty at colleges, universities and other post-secondary institutions across the country to find the best practices for the mental health care of students.

The pledge comes ahead of Bell Let’s Talk day on Wednesday. The annual event, sponsored by Bell Canada, is meant to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention.

The Montreal based Rossy Family Foundation is an organization that funds many initiatives, including many that focus on mental health.

More to come.

