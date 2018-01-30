Quinte West set to buy a new fire truck

By Bradley Bennett

BELLEVILLE – The Quinte West council is set to approve the purchase of a new $521,000 fire truck as part of its capital expenditures for 2018.

The new truck will pay $456,000 if they trade in two of the older trucks they already own: a 2009 Pumper truck worth $50,000 and another older truck from 1995 is worth $15,000.

The city is looking at other possible ways to save money, including selling other trucks in an effort to lower the cost of the new truck.

The other new equipment that is being looked at is a new fire hose for $10,000, a Can-Am Defender for $15,900 and new jaws of life for $29,485.

