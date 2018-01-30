91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • January 30, 2018 at 4:20 pm

BELLEVILLE — Leah Den Hartogh brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling found dead at 35, man charged with drug-related offences in Prince Edward County and Queen’s University graduate student facing charges for allegedly poisoning ex-roommate.  

