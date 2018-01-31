Drug warrants lead to six arrests in Belleville

By Sophie Dudley

BELLEVILLE – A two-month investigation has lead to six drug-related arrests in the west end of Belleville.

A news release from Belleville Police said Wednesday the Belleville Police Service Intelligence/Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team and the OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed two Controlled Drugs and Substance warrants at two residences in the west end of Belleville.

The release said the warrants came after a two-month investigation into the sales of drugs in the city.

Charges and arrests were made as a result of this investigation. A total of six people – five adults and one youth – were all charged with two counts each of possession with the purpose of trafficking heroin and cocaine, as well as one count each on possession of property obtained by crime.

The adults charged and arrested were a 19-year-old man from Pickering, an 18-year-old man from Pickering, a 27-year-old from Ajax, a 34-year-old woman from Belleville and a 26-year-old woman also from Belleville. They are scheduled to appear in court March 19.

Large quantities of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana were seized as a result of the drug warrants.

The investigation is still ongoing.

