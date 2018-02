By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – Cobourg police say they will be cracking down on distracted driving through the month of February.

Police will be looking for any drivers texting or using entertainment devices, according to a media release on Thursday.

Fines for related offences start at $490 and go up to $2,000. Drivers can also lose up to six demerit points.

More information and statistics on distracting driving can be found here.

