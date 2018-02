By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – Napanee OPP arrested a Quebec man on drug-related charges early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call about an erratic driver at 1:56 a.m. on Thursday, according to the OPP.

The vehicle, travelling east on Highway 401, was pulled over and searched by police. Officers found 215 grams of marijuana, the OPP said.

The driver was charged with drug possession and is to appear in Napanee court on Feb. 27.

Comments