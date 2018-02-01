91X Newscast: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, noon

BELLEVILLE — Leah Den Hartogh brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: a bank robbery in Port Hope, a lack of housing for international students at Loyalist College and the building of Hospice Quinte going ahead.
