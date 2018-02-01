91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 4 p.m.

BELLEVILLE — Mariia Khanenko brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: Belleville may soon have a new policy for outdoor and open-air burning, the United Way of Quinte has announced how it will equally fund its programs after falling short of its 2017 fundraising goals, and the Shorelines Casino in Belleville brings in approximately $736,000 for the city.

