20,000 Fentanyl pills found in Northumberland County by OPP

By Madeleine Villa

BELLEVILLE – A large number of Fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone have been seized by the Northumberland OPP.

Police are not saying where the seizure, part of an ongoing investigation by the OPP’s community street crime unit, was made.

A total of 20,00 light blue pills were found. They were stamped A215, which police say is typically used to mark the 30-milligram oxycodone pill.

But the pills tested positive as Fentanyl, a highly addictive and dangerous opioid, the OPP said.

The police have warned the public to beware of the counterfeit oxycodone pills, and to only ingest medications prescribed by a physician.

Fentanyl is extremely dangerous, the police say.

“Please remember, you can’t see it, you can’t smell it and you can’t taste it, but if it used in minimal amounts, it can kill you,” said Const. Steve Bates in a new release.

Comments