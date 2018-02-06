Mixed reviews on Super Bowl halftime show



By Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE — Some students at Loyalist College were disappointed with Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Justin Timberlake performed a medley of his songs including Mirror, Cry Me a River, Suit and Tie and Can’t Stop the Feeling.

“I watched the half-time show,” said Thomas Dejaegher, “I thought it was an all right performance. It didn’t wow me as much as some of the other halftime performances have.”

Timberlake sat at a grand piano to sing Prince’s song I Would Die 4 U with a projection of Prince.

The ode to Prince had mixed reviews.

Mandy Quinn was impressed when the stadium turned purple.

“I am a huge Prince fan and loved that there was a tribute to him,” she said.

“I would have liked to see Justin Timberlake do his songs instead of doing an ode to a different artist who has passed away,” said Dejaegher.

This halftime show was not as memorable as previous performances, according to Steven Schill and Quinn.

“The Katy Perry one will probably be the most memorable one in recent years, besides Beyonce and Destiny’s Child,” said Schill

Schill said the show will be remembered mostly for the Prince tribute, but another memorable moment was when Timberlake posed for a picture in the stands.

