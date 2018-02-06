BELLEVILLE — Robert Champagne brings you the latest news from the Quinte Region. Headlines include the US financial markets, an update on the Canadian anthem change and a statement from Conservative leadership candidate Caroline Mulroney.
Top Stories
- Quinte Red Devils close in on winning the Good Deeds CupFebruary 6, 2018
- Golden Hawks take on Panthers at homeFebruary 6, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 12 p.m.February 6, 2018
- Mixed reviews on Super Bowl halftime showFebruary 6, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 4 p.m.February 5, 2018
- 20,000 Fentanyl pills found in Northumberland County by OPPFebruary 5, 2018
- New executive director appointed for TrenvalFebruary 5, 2018