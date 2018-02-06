Quinte Red Devils close in on winning the Good Deeds Cup

By Bradley Bennett

BELLEVILLE – The Quinte Red Devils have made it to the final three in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup competition.

For being part of the top three, the Red Devils have been awarded $5,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

The team has decided to donate their winnings to the Ronald Mcdonald House.

The overall winner of the Good Deeds Cup will receive $15,000 for the charity of their choice; a winner’s ceremony in their home town; a feature on television and a summer skate with the Toronto Maple Leaf forward Mitch Marner, and Caroline Ouellette, from Canada’s national women’s team.

The Red Devils have done more than just participate in the cup. Outside of this competition, the team has recently raised over $8,500 for breast cancer research in a recent Pink the Rink event.

