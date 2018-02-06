BELLEVILLE — Robert Champagne brings you the latest news from the Quinte Region. Headlines include: an update from the former leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party Patrick Brown, finance minister Bill Morneau talks about yesterday’s stock market drop; and details about a drug bust in Prince Edward County.
Top Stories
- 91X Newscast: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 4 p.m.February 6, 2018
- Belleville’s Doc fest line up is releasedFebruary 6, 2018
- Lower Trent Conservation Authority to expand boundaryFebruary 6, 2018
- Quinte Red Devils close in on winning the Good Deeds CupFebruary 6, 2018
- Golden Hawks take on Panthers at homeFebruary 6, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 12 p.m.February 6, 2018
- Mixed reviews on Super Bowl halftime showFebruary 6, 2018