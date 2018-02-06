91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • February 6, 2018 at 4:07 pm

BELLEVILLE — Robert Champagne brings you the latest news from the Quinte Region. Headlines include: an update from the former leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party Patrick Brown, finance minister Bill Morneau talks about yesterday’s stock market drop; and details about a drug bust in Prince Edward County. 

