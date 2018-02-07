Snowfall expected to continue into the afternoon

By Alana Pickrell

BELLEVILLE – Major winter weather has hit the Quinte region again Wednesday morning, and local residents are trying to shovel through the remainder of the week.

The snow started early Wednesday morning and isn’t expected to end until midafternoon at least.

All school buses and taxis operated through the Tri-Board system, which includes the Quinte region, have been cancelled. This affects students who attend schools in:

the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board

the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

the Limestone District School Board

Whitney Public School in Renfrew County.

The schools remain open, however.

Currently there are no reported major car accidents in the area, but drivers are warned to use caution as roads are slippery and there have been a few vehicles in ditches.

