91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 12 p.m.

  • February 7, 2018 at 12:59 pm

BELLEVILLE — Robert Champagne brings you the latest news from the Quinte Region. Headlines include: an on-the-scene weather update from QNet reporter Joseph Carin, a message from Liberal cabinet minister Barish Chagger about potential sexual misconduct allegations and a recall on nearly 175 thousand motorcycles from Harley-Davidson. 

Comments

Related posts:

  1. 91X newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 – 3 p.m.
  2. 91X newscast – Thursday, March 3, 2016, 1 p.m.
  3. 91X Newscast – Monday, March 7, 2016, 3 p.m.
  4. 91X Newscast – Monday, March 7, 2016, 5 p.m.
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: