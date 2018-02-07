91X Newscast: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 12 p.m.

BELLEVILLE — Robert Champagne brings you the latest news from the Quinte Region. Headlines include: an on-the-scene weather update from QNet reporter Joseph Carin, a message from Liberal cabinet minister Barish Chagger about potential sexual misconduct allegations and a recall on nearly 175 thousand motorcycles from Harley-Davidson.
