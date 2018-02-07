Trent Port Marina welcomes new manager

By Kayla Haggett

BELLEVILLE – Trent Port Marina announced it hired a new manager of marina and waterfront facilities on Wednesday afternoon.

Kathy Lammers will replace the outgoing manager Craig Carter, who has been in the job since the marina opened in 2015. He plans to remain at the marina as harbourmaster for the 2018 season in order to help with the transition process.

Lammers has extensive experience in the marine industry. She lived in Antigua, an island in the Caribbean, and was part of its yachting community for over 20 years. She most recently worked as the chairman of the regatta organizing committee for Antigua Sailing Week and president of the Caribbean Sailing Association.

“Trent Port Marina is a beautiful facility with a great reputation and I’m looking forward to building on the success that has been achieved so far,” said Lammers in a statement. “I want to contribute to the marina reaching its fullest potential. It’s a beautiful place and a great asset to the community.”

Lammers’ responsibilities as manager will include overseeing the marina and fuelling station, managing personnel and budgeting, and helping market the facilities to increase tourism.

Mayor Jim Harrison said he is looking forward to Lammers’ leadership.

“We are looking forward to Kathy taking our Marina to the next level while still providing boaters of all ages and types with the experience they have become accustomed to at the Trent Port Marina,” said Harrison in a press release.

