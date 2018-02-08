Belleville Senators player selected as Team Canada captain

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Belleville Senators player, 37-year-old Chris Kelly, was named Team Canada captain for the 2018 Olympics Thursday morning.

Kelly is from Toronto, Ont., and previously played for the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators.

Kelly is one of 25 players going for gold in PyeongChang, Team Canada reported in a press release, and he will be wearing a “C” on his jersey.

“We are very fortunate that this team is full of leaders, and I think that reflects very well on the type of people that hockey produces,” said head coach Willie Desjardins in a Hockey Canada press release.

