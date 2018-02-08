91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, noon

  • February 8, 2018 at 3:36 pm

BELLEVILLE — Cody Starr brings you the latest news from the Quinte Region. Headlines include: the approval of the 2018 Hastings and Prince Edward County local health unit budget, new Progressive Conservative two-step verification system for party voting, and B.C. Premier John Horgan’s response to the B.C. -Alberta trade dispute. 

