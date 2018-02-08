91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • February 8, 2018 at 4:25 pm

BELLEVILLE — Robert Champagne brings you the latest news from the Quinte Region. Hastings-Quinte, Northumberland and Peterborough region paramedics team up to improve response times and their dispatch system; Toronto police discover remains of at least six people in their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur; and the Lower Trent Conservation Authority is looking to expand its boundaries.

