Health minister announces $500,000 government contribution to new Picton hospital project

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – Ontario’s minister of health and long-term care, Eric Hoskins, has announced that the government will be contributing $500,000 to the new Picton hospital project.

The announcement was made at a meeting at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital in Picton on Monday afternoon.

The plan is to build a whole new building for the hospital instead of renovating the old one.

Once the new building is up and running, the current hospital will be torn down and turned into parking, according to the president of Quinte Health Care, Mary Clare Egberts.

Quinte Health Care runs Belleville General Hospital, North Hastings Hospital in Bancroft, Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital and Trenton Memorial Hospital.

Mayor Robert Quaiff of Prince Edward County said he hopes the hospital will be built as soon as possible.

While there were talks of it being complete by 2024, Quaiff said that he hopes to push for it to be built by 2021.

The project will include 1,200 beds and a number of different health services, making it a state-of-the-art facility, according to Hoskins.

The facility will be much more than a hospital, it will be a health hub, said Hoskins.

