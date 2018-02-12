Trustees look at moving Grades 7 and 8 students to Trenton High School

By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – All Trenton students in Grades 7 and 8 will be moving to Trenton High School this September if a recommendation is passed by the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.

The 209 students coming from North Trenton Public School, Prince Charles Public School, Trent River Public School and V.P. Carswell Elementary School would turn Trenton High school into a Grade 7 to 12 school.

The recommendation by Mandy Savery-Whiteway, the board’s director of education, and Nick Pfeiffer, the superintendent of business services, is being made because space is tight at all four of the elementary schools, while the high school has 460 unused student spaces.

The board’s student enrolment/school capacity committee will be considering the recommendation at a meeting Monday. The meeting takes place at 3:30 p.m. at the board’s headquarters at 156 Ann St. in Belleville.

At a separate meeting Monday, the board’s operations and finance committee will be asked to approve a recommendation that a planned new kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Belleville be built on the site of the existing Queen Elizabeth School on MacDonald Avenue north of Dundas Street East.

QNet News will be at the meetings. More to come.

Comments