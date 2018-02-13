Hastings woman identified as victim in fatal accident

By Mariia Khanenko

CAMPBELLFORD – Police identified a 56-year-old woman who was killed after being hit by a truck in Campbellford on Monday morning.

Lisa Anne Bredin, of Hastings, was struck on Bridge Street and Front Street North at 11:04 a.m., Northumberland OPP Constable Steve Bates said Tuesday in a news release.

Bredin was rushed to hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the cause of the collision continues, the release said.

