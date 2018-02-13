Bank robbery in Port Hope second in three weeks

By Kayla Haggett

BELLEVILLE – For the second time in three weeks, Port Hope police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after a bank was robbed in Port Hope.

A man entered the RBC on Jane Street Tuesday morning just before 10 a.m. and approached a teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he was seen walking east towards the rear parking lot, according to a press release. No weapon was seen and no one was injured, said police in the statement.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall white man wearing a red toque, dark sunglasses, a green jacket and a yellow shirt.

Police don’t know yet if a vehicle was involved, according to the statement.

Durham Regional Police K9 unit was called in to assist in searching the scene. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the scene has been cleared, but the bank will remain closed for the day, according to the Port Hope police Twitter account.

This comes on the heels of another bank robbery at the Scotiabank on Walton Street on Jan. 31.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-885-8123 or email phps@phps.on.ca.







