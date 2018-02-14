Local

Man charged with sexual assault at Quinte West motel

  • February 14, 2018 at 12:15 pm

By Demii Niles 

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West OPP received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted at a motel in Trenton on Tuesday evening.

The assault took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. and the victim was later transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 71-year old Trenton man was taken into custody and was charged with sexual assault and failure to fulfill a court order. He was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Quinte West OPP to host recruiting session
  2. Missing man from Quinte West found
  3. ‘Blue Jays bandit’ gets four years jail time
  4. Thirty three-year-old man charged with dangerous driving
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: