Man charged with sexual assault at Quinte West motel

By Demii Niles

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West OPP received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted at a motel in Trenton on Tuesday evening.

The assault took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. and the victim was later transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 71-year old Trenton man was taken into custody and was charged with sexual assault and failure to fulfill a court order. He was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

