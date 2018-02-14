Sex on Valentine’s Day? It’s not all chocolate and roses

By Lori-Anne Little

BELLEVILLE – There are definitely more romantic things to talk about on Valentine’s Day then sexually transmitted infections, but sexual health is important every day, health experts say.

According to a survey conducted in 2017 by Skyn Condoms, 68 per cent of millennials were planning on having sex on Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day is a matter of love. Love is in the air and couples will plan something special to prove their undying love – which a lot of time can lead into sex,” Loyalist College’s nurse, Lauren Deans, told QNet News Wednesday.

Being sexually healthy is as simple as “just making sure your body and your mind are in a healthy place,” Deans said.

It is important to “have the responsibility to know to get checked” for sexually transmitted infections, and not to pass them on, she said.

Over a million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day, according to the World Health Organization.

Loyalist College offers services to students to help prevent and protect against STIs. These include free condoms and STI testing for all genders, as well as counselling to deal with the mental impact that sex can have on a person and to help them cope after a diagnosis.

It’s important to remember that “Valentine’s Day is just one day, and it’s not the only day to love,” Deans said.

