Belleville shows off plans to spend $2.7 million from casino

By Bradley Bennett

BELLEVILLE – Belleville city council unveiled its plan Tuesday to spend the $2.7 million in revenues that it has received from the Shorelines Casino on infrastructure and city improvements.

The casino has been up and running for just over one year so the city held a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at city hall to show off the projects that the casino money has funded as part of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporations community outreach program.

“We’ve received about $2.7 million from OLG reserves. Council has elected to put that mainly into 15 to 20 projects that focus on infrastructure,” said Mayor Taso Christopher.

So far the city has bought a state-of-the art police cruiser with advanced camera technology, and spent $1.25 million on paving Belleville streets.

Future plans consist of new city gateway signs, a portable stage for outdoor performances, a truck to dispense water at events, and wifi for the waterfront trail.

Altogether these projects are estimated to cost $1.7 million. The remaining $1 million will be placed in a reserve for future capital projects.

The mayor says that the casino has also helped bring in one million new visitors to the Belleville area in the past year.

