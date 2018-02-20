Tyendinaga chief hopes water advisory on reserve will end soon

By Bradley Bennett

BELLEVILE – Chief Donald Maracle of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte says that the federal government is going to need to pledge more money to end boil water advisories in Canada.

On Feb, 11, 2018 the federal government updated its timeline of when it plans to end boil water advisories on First Nations reserves in Canada.

The federal budget in 2016 created plans to use $1.8 billion over five years to end boil water advisories on First Nations reserves. While that seems like a lot Chief Maracle said, “If it’s going to be doable the federal government is going to have to put a lot more money in.”

The chief takes it a step further by explaining that while Ontario has 22 per cent of the national First Nations population it only receives 12.5 per cent of the national budget for ending boil water advisories.

“I can tell you it looks like there is going to be a shortage of capital in Ontario” said Chief Maracle.

Even though there may not be enough money in the budget for all of Ontario he says that the Mohawks on the Bay of Quinte are a priority. The Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott was on the reserve in early January to assess the situation.

“We are in the process now of planning the water lines and water tower to Shannonville,” said Maracle. The cost of running the water lines to Shannonville is estimated to cost $15 million.

“These are major capital projects, we have no other choice because the ground water is not reliable and 80% of the wells in our community experience water shortages,” said Maracle.

