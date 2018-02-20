Sexton nets first pro hat-trick in hard fought loss to Utica

By Daniel Taylor

BELLEVILLE – B-Sens forward Ben Sexton scored three times against the Utica Comets at the Yardmen on Family Day, but it still wasn’t enough to get the win.

Sexton’s hat-trick was the first of his pro career and the second in B-Sens history. Although the goals were nice, Sexton says the win would have been better.

“It’s obviously nice getting the hat-trick, but at the end of the day we were one short,” he said. “I would have liked to get another one there with the net empty to force overtime.”

The Comets took control of the game early, getting the puck behind the Senators defence and cycling it down low. Goaltender Danny Taylor kept the game tied at zero until Utica forward Tony Camernasi beat Taylor over his glove hand with a quick snap shot from the top of the left circle at 9:08 of the first.

The B-Sens looked for an equalizer but Utica continued to keep them off the board despite giving up some grade A chances to forwards Nick Paul and Max Reinheart. At 14:49 of the second Utica forward Zack MacEwen used a screen shot to beat Taylor blocker side. Before the period was over, Utica forward Reid Boucher scored a controversial goal, beating Taylor who looked like he was being interfered with by Utica forward Mike Carcone. The goal came at 1:22 left in the opening frame.

After period one the shots were 13-12 Utica and despite being down by three, the score hadn’t entirely reflected Belleville’s play. In effort to shake things up, Belleville made a goalie change for the start of the second. Danny Taylor was out and Marcus Hogberg was in.

Belleville came roaring back in the second and gave the fans some life, scoring two power play goals in the span of 44 seconds.Sexton scored his fifth of the year on a five-on-three, grabbing a pass from defenceman Ville Pokka down low and stuffing the puck in far side on goaltender Richard Bachman. Nick Paul then scored his seventh of the year on the subsequent one-man advantage and just like that it was a one goal game 1:13 into the second period.

Unfortunately, the one goal game only stood for just over a minute as Utica forward Wacey Hamilton picked up a rebound in tight and buried it. Utica then became increasingly physical while controlling the play and it seemed as though they were going to run away with the game. Hogberg was peppered with tons of shots and made some stellar saves to keep the game within reach but was eventually beaten by David Dziurzynski who capitalized on a convenient bounce off the end boards at 13:37 of the second.

After two periods Utica lead 5-2 while heavily outshooting Belleville 32-19.

But it was a re-energized Sens team that came out for the third and turned the momentum in their favour. The B-Sens cut the lead to 5-3 with a shorthanded goal from Sexton at 3:42 into the third.

The remainder of the period was exciting for the fans as the Sens continued to up the ante. Defenceman Andreas England thought he had his first of the year at 8:24 of the third until it was overturned by the officials as England was found to have kicked the puck into the net. But, that didn’t stop the Sens momentum.

Sexton completed the hat-trick with 2:30 left in regulation when he fired a wicked wrister over the shoulder of Bachman to make it a one goal game.

The B-Sens were awarded a powerplay for the final two minutes and pulled goaltender Hogberg to make it a six on four advantage. Despite numerous scoring chances Bachman shut the door and the boys in black and red fell just short of tying the game.

Final score: Utica – 5 Belleville – 4.

While the outcome isn’t what Belleville had hoped for, they played a very hard fought game. Utica sits second in the East divison and had been awarded a point in each of their last 15 games heading into the match.

B-Sens Head Coach Kurt Kleinendorst was happy with how his team never gave up.

“We’re not quitters,” he said. “Everybody knows our situation right now, it’s bleak to say the least, but what we won’t do is pack it in. I think tonight is pretty much what you’re going to see from us the rest of the year. We’re going to battle, we’re going to do our best. We’re going to fight, we’re going to scratch, we’re going to claw. It’s just what we are.”

The B-Sens special teams were the big positive in the loss. The Sens 29th ranked power play were able to score three goals on Utica’s penalty kill which ranks second in the league.

“The power play has been very effective,” said Kleinendorst. “Even the last few games it’s been polished, we just haven’t managed to score some goals but tonight we did and then, the other one came short-handed, so all four of our goals came on special teams, that’s the good news.”

Belleville will look to rebound from the loss on Friday when they travel to Binghamton to take on the Devils at 7:05 p.m.

