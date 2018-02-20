Rain and warm temperatures could lead to localized flooding

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Quinte Conservation says there could be some localized flooding in the area as a result of warm temperatures and rain this week.

In a statement, they say that warm temperatures and rain may cause water levels to rise, and could cause flooding in small local creeks and ditches.

According to Environment Canada, 25 to 40 mm of rain is expected by Wednesday morning.

The Quinte Conservation area is urging the public to be extremely cautious around waterways.

