Local

Rain and warm temperatures could lead to localized flooding

  • February 20, 2018 at 8:03 am

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Quinte Conservation says there could be some localized flooding in the area as a result of warm temperatures and rain this week.

In a statement, they say that warm temperatures and rain may cause water levels to rise, and could cause flooding in small local creeks and ditches.

According to Environment Canada, 25 to 40 mm of rain is expected by Wednesday morning.

The Quinte Conservation area is urging the public to be extremely cautious around waterways.

More to come.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Casino coming to Quinte
  2. Remnants of Hurricane Patricia hitting Quinte
  3. Local organizations support victims of violence
  4. Belleville news outlet adapts amid storm of media change
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: