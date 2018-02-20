Doug Ford coming to Belleville Tuesday night

By Mariia Khanenko

BELLEVILLE – Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Doug Ford is hosting a meet-and-greet at the Core on 223 Pinnacle Street from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Ford’s campaign is focusing on keeping taxes low and saving taxpayer’s money, getting rid of carbon tax. He has also vowed to make changes to the province’s sexual education curriculum.

The other candidates running for the Party’s leadership are Tanya Granic Allen, former leader Patrick Brown, former MPP Christine Elliott and lawyer Caroline Mulroney.

Christine Elliott visited Trenton on Sunday as a part of her campaign. She hosted a meet-and-greet at the Trent Port Marina and talked about reducing hydro rates and supporting local health care initiatives at Trenton Memorial Hospital.

Packed house in Kingston! Thanks for the very warm reception as we talked about uniting the party and earning the trust of Ontario voters to win the next election. #ReadyNow pic.twitter.com/tr56gnusdT — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 18, 2018

