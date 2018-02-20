Two people charged with impaired driving

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – Two people were charged with impaired driving after an accident in Quinte West on Saturday.

Police say a single car rolled over on Baptist Church Road, east of Glen Ross. The 44 year-old man driver, who was alone in the car, was not injured in the collision, but police say the accident happened because he was impaired. A 38 year-old woman who knew the man arrived on the scene in another vehicle to check on his well-being. After talking to her, police determined that she was also impaired.

The pair was then charged with impaired driving and are scheduled to appear in Belleville court on March 28.

