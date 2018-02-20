Canadian Blood Services looking for 35,000 donors

Blood donors are urgently needed by March 10. As a proud employee of Canadian Blood Services, I’m asking you to donate ASAP. If you are not eligible to donate, please ask someone you know to donate. By encouraging others to donate, you can also #GiveLife. https://t.co/4g7i7o5lMc pic.twitter.com/VYBKZJREJC — Gord Kerr (@gordkerr1) February 20, 2018

By Bradley Bennett

BELLEVILLE – Canadian Blood Services is looking for 35,000 donors by March 10.

Blood services is putting out an urgent call for people that don’t typically donate blood to come out and help refill the national blood inventory.

The national blood inventory has declined in the winter months because people don’t tend to come out and donate when the weather is bad, said Debbie Barfoot, the territory manager for Ontario at the Canadian Blood Services.

“The high level of storms we had between Christmas and New Year’s made our collections really suffered throughout Ontario,” said Barfoot.

A large part of the new drive is because “currently our national inventory of O negative blood is a little over two days which is a concern” said Barfoot

The Blood Services inventory has to be restocked now because “collections traditionally slow down in the summer when people are on vacation” said Barfoot

Blood can’t be manufactured so if the blood inventory does run out some of the elective surgeries would be cancelled said Barfoot

The push for this blood drive has been made on social media with Canadian Blood Services workers taking to Twitter to raise awareness of this campaign.

This increase in blood drives has been happening for the last few weeks and Loyalist College held a blood drive last week to participate.

