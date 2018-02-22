Olympic duo Virtue and Moir inspiring local skaters

By Cali Doran

BELLEVILLE – The world watched with awe as the dynamic ice-dancing duo, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, skated their way into first place at the PyeongChang Olympics Monday night.

The two have been skating together for over 20 years; PyeongChang was their third Olympics. They won gold not only for their performance Monday but for their contribution to the team event.

The achievements of Virtue and Moir have positively affected the sport, says Gail Ellis, a coach at the Quinte Skating Club.

“The public is talking about it more. People who don’t normally watch skating are watching it now, because (Virtue and Moir) are doing well and getting medals, and so the ripple effect happens,” Ellis said.

The popularity of Olympic skating over the years has attracted more attention to the skating club, she said.

“It’s the music, it’s what they are doing, and they want to try the different things and be out there and skating. So it’s (having) a huge effect on our business”.

Dhalia Steinitz, a 15-year-old member of the club, said Virtue and Moir are an inspiration for her.

“They just bring so much to their program, and they are so interesting to watch,” Steinitz said. “It’s like what you aspire to be as a skater.”

Fellow club member Marlow Slatter, 12, feels the same way. She had the opportunity to be a flower retriever when Virtue and Moir made their comeback at the Canadian nationals last year, and also had the chance to attend a seminar with them in July 2015.

“I really want to be an ice dancer … I really want to go to the Olympics and be like them,” she said.

Virtue and Moir will be performing to the Tragically Hip’s Long Time Running in tribute to the late Gord Downie, during the Olympic skating exhibition gala on Sunday.

Comments