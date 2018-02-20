Hop on the fan bus and support Loyalist Lancers women’s volleyball

By Olivia Timm

BELLEVILLE – The Loyalist Lancers women’s volleyball team is hoping to take a busload of fans with them when they open the OCAA championship at Centennial College on Thursday.

Jim Buck, Loyalist’s athletic director, said in an email that if there isn’t enough interest by Wednesday at noon, the bus will have to be cancelled. He’s hoping that won’t be the case.

The eight-team OCAA championship will be hosted by Centennial College in Toronto, and fans on the bus could win prizes including Lancers swag, gift cards and more, according to the Lancers’ website.

If enough spots are filled, the bus will leave at 12 noon from Loyalist College. The team’s first game against Sheridan College starts at 3 p.m.

To sign up for a spot on the bus, click here.

