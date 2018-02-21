Driver surrenders after fleeing from police

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – A pickup truck driver surrendered to police the next day after he fled from police on Monday night after he passed through a RIDE check.

Belleville police were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Station Street and Farley Avenue, when an officer detected a strong marijuana smell in a pickup truck. The officer ordered the driver to pull over. However the driver sped away, down Farley Avenue. A chase ensued and was joined by other cruisers. He also failed to stop even for other cruisers. The police did not continue chasing the driver due to high speeds and concerns for public safety.

The police managed to obtain the truck’s licence plate. The driver surrendered to police on Tuesday night. A 24-year-old man is charged with fleeing from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He will appear in court in April.

