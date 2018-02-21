Local

Napanee man is missing

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – A 72-year-old Napanee man has been missing since Tuesday.

The Napanee OPP are looking for Michael Rosseau, who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday morning with a cat in a carrier. Rosseau was reported missing after he didn’t return home at 6:45 p.m. the same day.

He was last seen wearing jeans, big boots, a black hat and a sweater/coat. His black Pontiac G5 sedan with Ontario licence plate BLNM353 is also missing. Rosseau is white, with blue eyes, pepper hair, beard and moustache. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 125 pounds. 

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

