Belleville man has been missing since November

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police are still looking for a local man who has been missing since November.

Andrew Anderson, 41, was last seen by staff at Belleville General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 29. Police say they have concerns for his well-being. Since his disappearance, police have been able to determine his whereabouts more than once, but in each case he was gone by the time they got there.

Anderson is white, six feet tall, of medium build, with short salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, blue jeans and grey running shoes.

The police say they believe he may currently be in Durham Region.

If you have information on Anderson’s whereabouts, contact Det.-Const. Darrell Hatfield at 613-966-0882, ext. 2315, or dhatfield@police.belleville.on.ca.

