Loyalist women’s volleyball team members honoured at provincials

By Cody Starr

BELLEVILLE – Members of the Loyalist women’s volleyball team were honoured Thursday at their second appearance in a row at provincial championships, this year being held at Centennial College in Toronto.

Sara Piana Yafu was named the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association volleyball player of the year and Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball east division scoring champion. She was also named to the East Division 1st All-Stars team along with rookie Loyalist player Lorraine Spellman, according to the OCAA’s website.

Other Loyalist players honoured include Christine Madogo, Emilie Leneveu and Jodi Mitchel, all of whom were named to the East Division 2nd All-Stars.

At the provincial championships, the Lancers’s first game was against Sheridan College on Thursday afternoon.

Beating Cambrian College to get to the provincials, the team boasted a 16-2 season, making them top in the east and second overall after an undefeated Humber College.

Co-head coach Dominique Dawes told QNet News that she is very proud of the women and what they accomplished getting to the provincials for the second year in a row and becoming the east-division champions.

