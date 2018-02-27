Broken fence leads to impaired driving charge

By Lindsey Harren

BELLEVILLE – A Belleville man has been charged with impaired driving, after his vehicle crashed into a fence Tuesday morning.

Belleville Police were called to Palmer Road and Bridge Street West just after 3 a.m. Police say there were two men in a vehicle driving southbound on Palmer Road. It lost control after the vehicle turned left at Bridge St. Police say speed was a factor.

The 20-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving, and will appear in court in March.

