Local

Broken fence leads to impaired driving charge

  • February 27, 2018 at 12:17 pm

By Lindsey Harren

BELLEVILLE – A Belleville man has been charged with impaired driving, after his vehicle crashed into a fence Tuesday morning.

Belleville Police were called to Palmer Road and Bridge Street West just after 3 a.m. Police say there were two men in a vehicle driving southbound on Palmer Road. It lost control after the vehicle turned left at Bridge St. Police say speed was a factor.

The 20-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving, and will appear in court in March.

 

 

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Missing man in Belleville
  2. Update: Missing boy found
  3. 91X Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 22nd, 2016, 12 p.m.
  4. Crystal meth, weapons among items seized during search
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: