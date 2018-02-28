Loyalist students to showcase work at DocFest screening

By Michael Fleming

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College students will have a chance to showcase their work before an audience Wednesday night.

A screening of students’ films will be held in Alumni Hall at Loyalist from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event is in association with the Belleville documentary film festival DocFest, which is happening Saturday and Sunday in the downtown area.

Students in Loyalist’s film and TV production program will have their short documentaries screened before an audience, including a panel of local filmmakers. The panel will then offer feedback to the students.

Four of the films shown Wednesday will be selected, edited together and included as part of DocFest’s Local Spotlight feature, which will run on Saturday.

Wednesday’s screening event is free and open to the public. Tickets for DocFest are available online.

