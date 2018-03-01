Local couple treks through extreme conditions for Three Oaks Shelter

By Rachel Bell

BELLEVILLE – Three Oaks Belleville, a shelter for abused women and children, holds a special place in the hearts of Lorraine O’Quinn and her husband Tom.

The couple has so far completed two five-day hikes abroad, raising a total of $18,500 for the shelter.

In 2015, the couple trekked through the Andes Mountains to Machu Picchu in Peru, and in the summer of 2017 they hiked 115 kilometres through the volcanic mountains of Iceland.

QNet News will be speaking with Lorraine O’Quinn on Monday to find out more.

