Student government candidates meet and greet Wednesday

  • March 6, 2018 at 10:55 am

This office houses the student government and will soon have a new group of leaders Photo by Robert Champagne

By Robert Champagne

BELLEVILLE – During universal break on Wednesday, candidates running for Loyalist College’s student government will be talking with their constituents.

The event will take place from 12-1 in the Shark Tank pub where students will be able to ask candidates questions while also enjoying a bite to eat.

A full list of candidates is available on the student government website.

Voting is open from March 5-7 for all current Loyalist students part-time or full-time.

Stay tuned to QNet News for a video story later in the week.

