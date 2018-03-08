Nicholson brings home OFSAA ‘A’ gold

By Cali Doran

BELLEVILLE – Nicholson Catholic College’s senior men’s basketball team fought off a tough Notre Dame squad from Brampton to win gold at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association championship.

The team competed in ‘A’ OFSAA playing against all of the smaller schools in Ontario.

The championship game in Cornwall on Wednesday night was kept at a tight score throughout all four periods, but Nicholson managed to stride forward to take the lead with a final score of 47-43. Lead scorer of the game was fifth year player Mark Coates with 15 points.

Head coach Tim Coates, said that he was nervous and hopeful going into the the championship game. “I knew they (Notre Dame) were athletic so I didn’t know if we would be able to slow them down.”

The win did not come as a surprise for Coates, but he said it was definitely exciting,”It’s awesome, it still hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

“This was the goal, and we finished it the way we wanted to,” he said, adding that it has been a number of years in the making for this team to win a provincial championship.

