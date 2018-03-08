91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 12 p.m.

  • March 8, 2018 at 2:41 pm

BELLEVILLE — Michael Fleming brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: a former Trump aide makes strong claims against the president, the 22nd annual Violence Awareness and Random Acts of Kindness week, and the U.S.S Lexington has been found. 

