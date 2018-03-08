BELLEVILLE — Michael Fleming brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: Canada’s finance minister says the economy is strong, a Trenton farmer is still fighting for his farm, and Bill Nye puts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the spot over the Kinder Morgan pipeline.
-
91X FM Newscast- Thursday, October 27, 2016, 12 p.m. October 27, 2016
-
Federal finance minister says budget cuts will be directed at bureaucracy March 29, 2012
-
91X Newscast- Wednesday, March 16, 2016, 12 p.m. March 16, 2016
-
91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, 12 p.m. November 29, 2016
Related Posts
Top Stories
- 91X Newscast: Thursday, March 8, 2018, 4 p.m.March 8, 2018
- Loyalist College’s student government team elected for the 2018/2019 yearMarch 8, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 12 p.m.March 8, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 4 p.m.March 8, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 12 p.m.March 8, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Monday, March 5, 2018, 4 p.m.March 8, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 4 p.m.March 8, 2018