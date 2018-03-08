91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • March 8, 2018 at 2:41 pm

BELLEVILLE — Michael Fleming brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: Canada’s finance minister says the economy is strong, a Trenton farmer is still fighting for his farm, and Bill Nye puts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the spot over the Kinder Morgan pipeline. 

