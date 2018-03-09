Outgoing VP of Loyalist student government pleased about time on board of governors

By Lindsey Harren

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College’s outgoing student government vice-president says she has learned a lot by sitting on the college’s board of governors.

This week students elected a new student government. The current vice-president, Darcy Eli, has been representing students for a year on the board of governors.

It’s has taught her that a lot goes on at the college that students don’t see, she said after Thursday’s governors meeting.

“I just loved having the ability to take that and share it with our fellow students and to bring the voice of our students in here, so that it can be made louder for everybody,” said Eli.

Loyalist president Ann-Marie Vaughan said she hopes students recognize the support they get from leaders like Eli.

“When you get students of the level of exceptional leadership that we have in Darcy and other members of our student government, it really is phenomenal,” she said.

Vaughan said she is pleased with the higher number of candidates who ran in the student government election this year, and looks forward to working with the new group.

Eli will be studying public relations at Loyalist in September. Michaela Alguire-Stephan, a community and justice studies student who was elected the new student-government vice-president, will replace Eli on the board of governors.

