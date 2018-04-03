Homeowner chases out intruders

By John Bronn

BELLEVILLE – A homeowner in Cobourg chased a man and a woman out of his home after he found the pair had broken in, according to police.

On Monday around 9 p.m. Cobourg police responded to a break in on James Street East. Police say the homeowner chased the two trespassers out of the home and down the street before they arrived.

The would-be burglars were later apprehended by police with the help of the homeowner.

The pair, a 39-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman, both from Cobourg, are facing charges of breaking and entering.

They are in custody until their hearing.

Comments